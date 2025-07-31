Pune: India’s semiconductor sector is poised to generate upto 10 lakh new jobs over the next five years, signalling a major stride towards economic self-reliance and technological advancement, according to the president of VLSI Society of India, Satya Gupta. He made this remark on July 29 while addressing a gathering of 250 delegates at the Semiconductor Conclave 2025, held at MIT World Peace University in Pune. MIT-WPU signs MoU with VLSI society to boost semiconductor startups

“From high-end chip design to technician and manufacturing jobs, this growth will empower our youth and help position India as a global electronics and semiconductor hub by 2047,” said Gupta to over 250 delegates from academia, government, and industry.

The conclave, organised by MIT-WPU’s Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (DoEEE) with support from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Ministry of Science and Technology provided a vital platform for discussion on India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MIT-WPU and the VLSI Society of India on the occasion to promote research, innovation, and startup development. “This collaboration will strengthen the semiconductor startup ecosystem by providing techno-commercial mentorship, industry linkages, and seed funding support,” said Milind Pande, pro vice-chancellor, MIT-WPU.

While delivering his speech, Pannerselvam Madangopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to support deep-tech startups. “A robust support system is in place across ministries, offering mentoring, market access, and funding. The ecosystem is maturing to ensure a higher success rate for semiconductor startups,” he said.

Industry leader H. S. Jatana addressed the global challenges facing the sector, including supply chain issues and talent shortages. He also pointed out the opportunities: “With the right skills and mindset, today’s students can become tomorrow’s leaders in this high-impact domain”.

Two expert-led panel discussions were also held during the conclave on the subjects - Talent Pipeline for the Semiconductor Industry, Challenges and Opportunities and Semiconductor Innovation in the Age of AI and Edge Computing. The sessions brought together seasoned professionals from top semiconductor companies to share insights on the evolving landscape of chip design, innovation, and talent development.