MLA Hemant Rasne vows to keep Kasba Peth free of hoardings 

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasne on Monday announced that he will no longer allow illegal flex banners in his assembly constituency and will lead a campaign to keep the area clean. BJP MLA from Kasba Peth Hemant Rasne on Monday announced that he will no longer allow illegal flex banners in his assembly constituency. (HT FILE)

Recently, Rasne, 200 solid waste management workers, and Ganesh mandal volunteers visited Indore to study its waste management practices and the city’s consistency in being ranked number 1 in the cleanliness contest.

“I have decided to make Kasba Peth assembly constituency clean and beautiful. This is only possible with active participation from citizens and the administration. I am starting this movement myself and ensuring that no illegal flex or banners will be put up in my constituency,” Rasne said.

Following the Indore visit, he claimed that 26 chronic garbage dumping spots in Pune had been cleared.

“We are also conducting a special prayer for the cleaning equipment on the birth anniversary of Rashtrasant Gadge Maharaj. This ritual will take place at 26 locations,” he said.

Rasne added that cleanliness drives will be conducted twice a day at select locations. “To encourage citizen participation, we are organizing various events and urging people not to dump garbage indiscriminately but to hand it over to our staff,” he said.

“Our aim is not just to keep the constituency clean but also to focus on beautification,” Rasne added.

Former Mayor and NCP-SP leader Ankush Kakade welcomed the BJP MLAs’ decision and said, “It is a good initiative by a sitting MLA. But instead of keeping this decision for himself, Rasne should ensure that other leaders from his party do not put illegal banners in the city. Even other MLAs from the city should follow the same principle for the larger good of the city.”