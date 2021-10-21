Home / Cities / Pune News / MLA proposes ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati
pune news

MLA proposes ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal has submitted a proposal to build a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati to the union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal has put forth a proposal to build a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati. (HT PHOTO)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal has put forth a proposal to build a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal has put forth a proposal to build a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati. She had submitted a proposal to the union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Recently, the union minister was in Pune for the groundbreaking ceremony of a flyover on Singhgad road. During the event, he appealed to submit proposals for ropeway at tourist places.

As per Gadkari’s appeal, Misal meet him in Delhi recently and submitted the proposal for building a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati.

Misal said, “Union minister has asked the administration to conduct a survey and submit a detailed proposal for the same.”

Activists and citizens have opposed the proposed development at Taljai hill by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out