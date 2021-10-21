MLA proposes ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madhuri Misal has put forth a proposal to build a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati. She had submitted a proposal to the union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Recently, the union minister was in Pune for the groundbreaking ceremony of a flyover on Singhgad road. During the event, he appealed to submit proposals for ropeway at tourist places.

As per Gadkari’s appeal, Misal meet him in Delhi recently and submitted the proposal for building a ropeway between Taljai hill and Parvati.

Misal said, “Union minister has asked the administration to conduct a survey and submit a detailed proposal for the same.”

Activists and citizens have opposed the proposed development at Taljai hill by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).