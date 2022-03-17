Home / Cities / Pune News / MNS asks PMC to remove name plates, vacate offices of various committee members
MNS asks PMC to remove name plates, vacate offices of various committee members

The PMC had given offices to elected members at regional ward offices and committee offices at various places. MNS demanded to vacate all these offices
MNS leader Prashant Kanojia protested in front of PMC school board office on Wednesday and instructed the administration to remove the name plates of the elected members and committee presidents from their offices.
MNS leader Prashant Kanojia protested in front of PMC school board office on Wednesday and instructed the administration to remove the name plates of the elected members and committee presidents from their offices. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday instructed the administration of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to remove the name plates of the committee members and vacate their offices as the tenure of the elected members ended on March 14.

Currently, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator.

MNS leader Prashant Kanojia protested in front of PMC school board office on Wednesday and instructed the administration to remove the name plates of the elected members and committee presidents from their offices. He also demanded to remove the ruling party leaders’ photos from their respective offices.

Kanojia said, “As the tenure of elected members is over, administration needs to take action. We need to put pressure on administration to remove nameplates and their boards from the offices. We locked the school committee office and handed over keys to education officer.”

The PMC had given offices to elected members at regional ward offices and committee offices at various places. MNS demanded to vacate all these offices.

