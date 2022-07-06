MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season
PUNE: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season.
MNS has warned of protests if PMC does not stop road digging works.
“The civic administration would be responsible if any untoward incident takes place during agitations,” MNS leader Babu Wagaskar said.
“Every year, PMC issues a circular to ban road digging projects from either May 15 or June 1. However, despite the arrival of monsoon, PMC has dug up roads in many areas, including Apte road, Kalyaninagar, Shivaji road and Somwar peth, causing traffic snarls and public inconvenience.”
MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”
PMC has allowed contractors to carry out works related to 24x7 water scheme and cement concretisation of roads.
