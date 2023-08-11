Home / Cities / Pune News / MNS workers booked for vandalism at medical college in Pune

MNS workers booked for vandalism at medical college in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The incident was triggered after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught the dean allegedly accepting bribe of ₹10 lakh for an MBBS seat

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers wreaked havoc at the office of Dr Ashish Banginwar, dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, on Tuesday.

The incident was triggered after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught the dean allegedly accepting bribe of 10 lakh for an MBBS seat.

A group of approximately eight to ten MNS workers stormed the medical college campus, donning saffron caps, shawls, and stoles, and carrying cameras to document their actions.

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaos that ensued as the MNS workers targeted Dr Banginwar’s office. The workers flung ink at his nameplate, followed by the destruction of furniture, chairs, tables, and computers. Slogans denouncing the dean and bribery were chanted loudly, echoing within the college premises.

Asmita Kulkarni, office superintendent, promptly reached out to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) security officer, Dattaram Mahadik, and informed the Faraskhana police station about the situation.

The police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Social media platforms were soon abuzz with a viral video of the incident, prompting swift identification of the MNS workers involved.

The police have subsequently booked the MNS workers, including Ashish Sable, Prashant Kanojia, Dhananjay Gawali, and others, under sections 143, 147, 149, 427, and 447 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to the Maharashtra Public Property Protection Act, 1984, and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

.

