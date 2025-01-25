Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modern Law College releases land for road project near SPPU junction

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 25, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and Ganeshkhind Road

Pune: The Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction and Ganeshkhind Road.

Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and Ganeshkhind Road. (HT)
Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and Ganeshkhind Road. (HT)

The official agreement was signed between Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Modern College officials on Friday. PMRDA is constructing an integrated double-decker flyover with a metro corridor at the congested varsity junction.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic at the stretch, PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have taken steps to widen roads near the university junction.

“The land required for road widening at the Modern High School premises had been acquired, but land in front of Progressive Education Society’s Modern Law College on Pashan Road was pending. On Friday, the society handed over the documents related to the required land in the presence of PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase and chief engineer Rinaz Pathan,” a PMRDA press release stated.

To facilitate the relocation of affected facilities such as the botanical garden, canteen, and other structures on the Modern Law College campus, PMRDA provided 52 lakh to the Progressive Education Society. The road-widening work is scheduled to commence on Monday under PMC’s supervision.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On