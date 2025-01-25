Modern Law College releases land for road project near SPPU junction

Pune: The Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction and Ganeshkhind Road. Modern College management has released land required for road widening project between Savitribai Phule Pune University junction and Ganeshkhind Road. (HT)

The official agreement was signed between Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Modern College officials on Friday. PMRDA is constructing an integrated double-decker flyover with a metro corridor at the congested varsity junction.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic at the stretch, PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have taken steps to widen roads near the university junction.

“The land required for road widening at the Modern High School premises had been acquired, but land in front of Progressive Education Society’s Modern Law College on Pashan Road was pending. On Friday, the society handed over the documents related to the required land in the presence of PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase and chief engineer Rinaz Pathan,” a PMRDA press release stated.

To facilitate the relocation of affected facilities such as the botanical garden, canteen, and other structures on the Modern Law College campus, PMRDA provided ₹52 lakh to the Progressive Education Society. The road-widening work is scheduled to commence on Monday under PMC’s supervision.