MoEFCC seeks info from state govt on alleged tree-cutting in NIBM area

PUNE: The ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) has sought information from the Maharashtra government about the alleged tree-cutting in the NIBM area and has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the same. MoEFCC has sought information from Maharashtra government about alleged tree-cutting in NIBM area. (HT FILE)

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its November 13 hearing in a suo moto case registered based on a media report highlighting the citizens’ concerns over tree-cutting in the NIBM area, directed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), MoEFCC, and Pune district magistrate to submit their response on the alleged tree-razing.

Chandulal Tashildar, assistant inspector-general of forests (central), MoEFCC, responded to the NGT stating that the ministry deals with policy and regulatory issues at a broader level. The role of the ministry is to frame policy, and provide directions and guidance in an advisory capacity and approvals under the provisions of the relevant central acts. “Since land is a subject matter of the state government, the regional office, MoEFCC, Nagpur, has requested the Government of Maharashtra to provide a factual report of the allegations made in the application. However, the information from the Government of Maharashtra is awaited. The report from the state government is imperative in examining the status of the land in question, and whether the area attracts the provisions of the Van Adhiniyam 1980 and whether any violation of the act has taken place,” Tashildar informed the NGT.

As the Pune district magistrate has not filed a response, the NGT has once again directed the Pune district magistrate to submit its response. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on January 27, 2025.