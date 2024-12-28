Mohammadwadi-Undri residents seek CMO intervention over neglected infra 

Frustrated by years of neglect, the Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation (MURWDF) has sent a charter to the chief minister’s office (CMO), demanding immediate action on pressing issues like water supply, roads, and sewage management. The residents’ plight dates back to the 2017 merger of 34 villages, including Undri, into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). (HT PHOTO)

The residents’ plight dates back to the 2017 merger of 34 villages, including Undri, into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Despite collecting taxes, the PMC has failed to draft a Development Plan (DP) for the area, leaving residents grappling with infrastructural gaps, citizens said.

“We’ve been paying heavily for water tankers for 18 years, yet there’s no pipeline or borewell. The PMC takes our taxes but provides no services,” said Sunil Koloti, a member of MURWDF.

The absence of basic amenities has left the area in disarray. Roads are riddled with potholes, tanker spills make slopes hazardous, and sewage disposal remains unregulated. “Societies spend over ₹7.8 crore annually on water tankers, with no permanent solution in sight,” Koloti added.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Bombay High Court in 2022 brought some attention to the issue. A special committee was formed to address water scarcity, but progress has been slow. “We may file contempt of court if non-compliance continues,” said Advocate Sattyendra Muley, who filed the PIL.

MURWDF’s charter outlines specific demands, including halting unplanned development, drafting a DP, and enforcing accountability for developers. “PMC’s inefficiency is alarming. Developers using flimsy water affidavits to gain permissions must be made responsible for water expenses until PMC pipelines are in place,” said Sunil Aiyer, another resident.

The PMC claims constraints on resources and funding. “The main pipeline work is delayed due to road widening and land acquisition on Katraj-Kondhwa Road. We’re doing what we can with limited capacity,” said PMC water department head Nandkishor Jagtap.

Residents argue that the water tanker business thrives on PMC’s inaction.

“With no pipeline in place, the tanker mafia is flourishing, costing each household ₹12,000- ₹15,000 for six months of water,” Koloti said.

The charter has put the spotlight back on PMC’s inefficiency and residents’ resilience. MURWDF warns it’s “now or never” for the administration to act before the situation worsens.