Mohol murder: Court extends police custody of 6 accused by 2 days

Mohol murder: Court extends police custody of 6 accused by 2 days

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 18, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Court grants police custody for two more days to Polekar, Namdeo, Gandale, Amit, Shelke, Gavhankar in the Mohol murder case

PUNE: On Wednesday, the police officials said that they have recovered an audio clip of a conversation between Sahil Polekar and Namdeo Kangude mentioning the name of another criminal.

The 11 accused, including Polekar, Namdeo, Vitthal Gandale, Amit Kangude, Chandrakant Shelke, Vinayak Gavhankar, Aditya Gole, Nitin Khaire, Santosh Kurpe, Dhananjay Vatkar and Satish Shedge were produced before the court amid tight security.

Judicial Magistrate First Class AC Birajdar granted police custody for two more days to Polekar, Namdeo, Gandale, Amit, Shelke, Gavhankar; and others were granted magistrate custody.

Earlier, assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav-Ithape while seeking police custody said that the police are yet to arrest the second mastermind, and one Prit Singh who supplied firearms to the accused. “There are chances of tampering of evidence, hence we are demanding police custody for the first six accused for two more days.’’

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Tambe in his submission said that they found an audio clip of conversation between the accused giving important leads that cannot be publicly disclosed. The clip is sent for technical analysis, he said.

According to Tambe, teams of crime branch are in Madhya Pradesh to arrest a man who supplied firearms to the accused.

Police sources said that the voice clip conversation between Polekar and Namdeo mentioned the name of accused Ganesh Marne.

Defence lawyer Ketan Kadam in his submission stated, “Grounds mentioned in the remand report are not new. They don’t have any strong evidence for extending custody.”

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead by a group of men, including his associate Polekar, at Kothrud on January 5 this year.

