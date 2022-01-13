Molnupiravir showing promising results among Covid patients: Pune docs

Pune: Some of the city hospitals which started using Molnupiravir on Covid patients with mild symptoms have reported what they claim to be “good results” even as the drug is being debated for the possible side effects and its impact on women of fertile age, pregnant women, kids and also those with non-comorbid patients.

The state government has removed the use of the drug for those with no-comorbidities although it is showing some positive results in the vulnerable population, said doctors and officials from administration.

According to Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional Commissioner, Molnupiravir is being prescribed by treating doctors in Pune while the private hospitals are also making it available to patients.

“Till now we have not come across any case of its side effects in Pune.” Rao said adding that so far as its stock is concerned, the FDA has informed the administration that there is no artificial shortage of the drug in Pune and Mumbai unlike what was witnessed about remdesivir during the second wave. Molnupiravir is being produced by over 13 manufacturers in India.

According to Dr Amit Dravid from Noble hospital, Molnupiravir was used on about 26 patients and have seen a good result in them. “We used it on patients who are above 60 years of age and have co-morbidities, however not on diabetic patients as some studies suggest it has no real impact on those with diabetes or those who have a re-infection and that the impact could be only due to placebo. The immediate positive impact on the patients was drop in fever, headache and sneezing is also stopped although cough takes some time to go. We use it on patients who have mild symptoms like fever, cough, cold, extreme fatigue, headache but are vulnerable and so are at the risk of the symptoms progressing into moderate or severe. Regarding the side effect the drug does have a minor side effect like nausea and diarrhoea. We are strictly not using it on pregnant women and it is a five-day course and costs ₹500 per dose,” said Dravid.

Dr Abrarali Dalal, chief executive officer at Sahyadri Hospital said, “We have used it on about 30 patients and have got good results. The benefits include relief from symptoms and also reduced replication of the virus. The patients we recommend have mild to moderate symptoms like cough and fever, sore throat, who otherwise could be recommended home isolation but due to the age and co-morbidity factor prefer to be admitted in the hospital. The patients are aged between 35 to 70 years of age, with few of them having comorbidity like diabetes and blood Pressure. Although it does have minor side effects like nausea.”

Earlier last week, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Dr Balram Bhargava said the antiviral Covid-19 pill is currently not included in the treatment guidelines of the Covid-19 national task force. However, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) this month gave emergency approval to Molnupiravir as the country witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

In Pune, smaller hospitals too were using the drugs and are now reluctant to use it as the current state government recommendations allow using the drug with certain riders. Dr Sachin Yadav, medical director at Chintamani Hospitals in Bibwewadi said, “We has used it on about five Covid19 patients who had mild symptoms like fever, throat pain, cough, weakness and nasal congestion and the immediate impact of the drug is patient reporting as afebrile within 24 hours. There are some minor side effects also like nausea and diarrhoea. Although these patients with mild symptoms can be isolated at home the fear of Covid19 and their vulnerability brings them to the hospital.

While private hospitals are using the drug, government hospitals in the district are yet to start the usage. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy director health services for Pune circle said, “None of the government hospitals in the entire Pune district including both the civic bodies are using the drug as we are in the process of procuring it. since it is only recently that the drug was recommended for the treatment of Covid19 patients with mild symptoms with certain riders. There are about 13 manufacturers in the country and we do not anticipate any shortage for the drug as of now.”

Dr Pradeep Awate, State surveillance officer said, “The drug is allowed to be used on Covid19 patients with mild symptoms and those who could progress into severe diseases with certain riders including that it cannot be used on pregnant women, prospective pregnant women and those with non-comorbidity. It is up to the treating clinician’s discretion on whether or not to use the drug.”