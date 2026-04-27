Monday Musings: When constituencies begin to feel inherited

The Baramati bypoll last week (on April 23) was held under extraordinary circumstances. The contest itself emerged from personal tragedy following the death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Through the campaign, there was visible public sympathy for deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, who stepped into the electoral arena carrying both grief and political expectation. Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar (right), with her sons Parth (centre), and Jay Pawar (second from right). (HT FILE)

But somewhere between the emotional appeals, polling-day conversations and post-voting reactions, another theme quietly surfaced. It was not about development, irrigation, jobs or infrastructure. It was about continuity. More specifically, about who carries Baramati forward from here.

That shift became visible when Sunetra’s younger son, Jay Pawar, spoke about 2029 even before the bypoll process had concluded. His cousin Rohit Pawar responded. Then came remarks from their uncle, Shriniwas Pawar. Suddenly, the conversation around a bypoll was no longer limited to the immediate election. It had moved towards the future ownership of political space.

And perhaps that is the most fascinating aspect of constituencies that remain under the influence of one political family for decades. Over time, elections there begin to acquire a different character. They stop appearing like open-ended democratic contests and start resembling transitions within an established order.

In Baramati, the evolution did not happen overnight. The constituency’s political identity has been shaped over decades through cooperative institutions, educational networks, sugar factories, financial structures and sustained political visibility. For many residents, the Pawar name is deeply tied to the region’s growth story and access to power. That connection is real and politically valuable.

But long political dominance also produces another effect. It creates an atmosphere where discussions about representation gradually shift from who should lead to who should inherit leadership.

That distinction matters.

During the bypoll, there was barely any serious speculation about whether Baramati would move outside the Pawar fold. The discussions instead revolved around which member of the extended family would shape the constituency’s future in the coming years. Even disagreements appeared framed within that broader assumption.

The language surrounding such strongholds is often revealing. Words like “legacy”, “continuity”, “keeping the work going” and “taking forward the vision” frequently dominate political messaging. These are emotionally powerful expressions. They create stability and familiarity for voters. But they also slowly reinforce the idea that a constituency’s political future naturally lies within a particular circle.

Over time, voters too begin internalising this logic.

A constituency then starts functioning less like contested political ground and more like a political ecosystem with accepted stakeholders. Elections still happen. Campaigns remain intense. Rivalries exist. But beneath all of it lies an unspoken understanding about who is seen as the natural claimant to the seat.

Baramati revealed traces of that mindset last week.

Jay Pawar’s remarks about 2029 were politically significant not merely because of what was said, but because of how naturally the conversation shifted towards the next succession question during an ongoing bypoll. Rohit Pawar’s reaction similarly reflected an argument over positioning and legitimacy within a larger political space already assumed to remain within familiar hands.

For outside observers, this may appear unusual. But for many voters in entrenched political strongholds, such conversations have become normalised. Leadership discussions often occur within the boundaries of a single political family long before the electorate formally votes.

This is not simply about dynasty politics — a subject already discussed endlessly in politics in this and other parts of the country. The deeper issue is how prolonged dominance changes public imagination itself. After decades of one family’s influence, people can begin to subconsciously view a constituency as politically inseparable from that surname.

That is when political ownership, though never officially acknowledged, starts taking cultural shape.

The consequences are subtle. Public debate gradually shifts away from governance and towards succession management. Speculation about heirs generates more attention than questions about policy outcomes. Political workers often align themselves around personalities rather than institutions. And younger aspirants outside dominant networks struggle to even appear viable.

Yet voters are not passive participants in this process. Familiar political families often survive because they build enduring local networks and maintain constant visibility. In many places, voters may genuinely believe that established political families possess greater ability to bring resources and influence into the constituency. Continuity, therefore, becomes comforting.

Baramati only made this reality unusually visible because the transition unfolded in the public eye after a sudden tragedy.

But the phenomenon extends beyond Baramati. In Sindhudurg, politics is difficult to separate from the influence of the Rane family. In Nanded, the Chavans continue to shape political discourse across generations. Maharashtra has several such pockets where constituencies and surnames become closely intertwined over time.

The Baramati bypoll offered an important reminder that in parts of Indian politics, elections are not always viewed simply as contests between candidates. Sometimes, they become conversations about custodianship — about who is expected to carry forward political control over territories that increasingly begin to feel inherited rather than merely represented.