IMD issues yellow alert in many districts from July 13 to 16

PUNE: After a short break, the monsoon is expected to revive in Maharashtra with the Bay of Bengal branch being activated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) for many districts in the state however Pune city is unlikely to receive good rain in the next few days, an IMD official said. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas. Other districts in the state are most likely to receive light rainfall during this period (HT PHOTO)

According to the IMD forecast for July 13 to 16, the entire Vidarbha meteorological sub-division and some districts in Marathwada and Konkan will experience moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas. Other districts in the state are most likely to receive light rainfall during this period.

An upper air cyclonic circulation (UAC) is likely to form over the north-west Bay of Bengal. At the same time, an offshore trough will appear briefly. These systems will help in the revival of the monsoon in Maharashtra. From July 13, many districts of the state will receive rainfall that will gather momentum from July 16 and compensate for rainfall deficiency in the state, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

Although good rainfall is indicated in most districts of the state, Pune is unlikely to get good rain for the next two to three days, according to weather experts. Vineet Kumar, a former researcher from IITM Pune, said, “As per the latest IMD-GFS forecast, not much rain will be received in Pune city in the next 48 hours. There are chances that rain will pick up after July 14. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the ghat areas in Pune on July 15 and 16.”

IMD adds two new locations in weather forecast

The IMD weather forecasting division has added two new locations namely, NDA-Khadakwasla and Koregaon Park to the weather forecasting network. Citizens will now be able to get the forecast of eight locations in Pune including Shivajinagar, Lavale, Pashan, Magarpatta, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Khadakwasla and Koregaon Park, said Kashyapi.

Pune among five districts with highest rainfall deficit in last seven days

As per the IMD rainfall data, five districts have experienced the highest rainfall deficit in the state in the last seven days between July 5 and 12. Four out of the five districts namely Pune, Sangli, Satara and Solapur are in the Madhya Maharashtra sub-division whereas one namely Hingoli district is in the Marathwada sub-division.

