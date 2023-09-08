Monsoon revival cuts down 6% rainfall deficit in Maharashtra in 48 hours

Pune: The latest monsoon revival in Maharashtra has cut down rainfall deficit by around 6% in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On September 5, the state recorded 18% rainfall deficit before 697.5 mm rainfall reduced it to 13% deficiency on September 7, according to weather department officials. The latest monsoon revival in Maharashtra has cut down rainfall deficit by around 6% in the state, according to IMD. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state has received 59.3 mm rainfall in the last 48 hours till 8:30am on Thursday and the overall average rainfall received from June 1 now stands at 756.80 mm, as per IMD data.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “Pune district is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with few intense spells in the next 48 hours. However, for the city area, there is very little chance of good rainfall.”

Currently, Pune district is experiencing 18% rainfall deficiency with an overall rainfall of 664.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 806.1 mm.

The rainfall deficit is expected to further reduce with Marathwada and Vidarbha, the two regions that recorded below normal rains, receiving good rainfall on Thursday. Mumbai too recorded heavy rains, said IMD officials.

After a month-long break phase, the monsoon made its revival in September, leading to rainfall in parts of state.

North and central Maharashtra districts have benefited more due to the recent rainfall as they received light to moderate rainfall between 5 mm and 15 mm.

Kashyapi said, “The weather system developed in the Bay of Bengal has entered land and intensified, causing good rainfall in Vidarbha and north-central districts. Currently, westerlies are strong over Maharashtra and a sheer zone is going through the northern part of the state. Also, the monsoon trough has moved downward. Hence, all four subdivisions in Maharashtra are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall until September 9.”

As the westerlies are getting stronger, Konkan and Goa subdivisions will experience isolated heavy rainfall in the upcoming 5-7 days. In the central Maharashtra subdivision, the areas of Pune, Nashik, and Satara will experience moderate rainfall in the next 2-3 days. Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience widespread light rainfall for the next 2-3 days. Thunder activities along with lightning and gusty winds will be experienced in all subdivisions, said Kashyapi.

The partial revival of monsoon will help the state to recover the rainfall deficit to some extent. However, experts said that it is to be seen how much deficiency will be covered in districts that recorded less rainfall.