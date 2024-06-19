Monsoon to revive in Pune next week: IMD 

After experiencing a week-long break phase, the Arabian branch of the southwest monsoon is likely to revive from June 22 onwards. As a result, the city is likely to get good rainfall in the upcoming days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has experienced above-normal rainfall in June this year. As per the IMD data, Marathwada received the highest rainfall till June 18. (HT FILE)

“Rainfall activity is likely to revive in Pune from June 23 onwards. The ghat areas will see an increase in rainfall activity between June 23 and 25, and in the city, a good amount of monsoon rainfall is likely to be experienced from June 25 onwards,” said KS Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, IMD Pune.

Elsewhere in the state, Konkan, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada region are likely to experience good rainfall from June 22 onwards.

Normal-category rainfall

With 105 mm of rainfall, Maharashtra has recorded normal-category rainfall against the normal rainfall of 102.3 mm between June 1 to June 18.

While Marathwada and Central Maharashtra subdivisions recorded excess to large excess category rainfall, with relatively less rainfall activity, Konkan and Vidarbha subdivisions still experienced a rainfall deficiency.

Pre-monsoon and partial-monsoon showers have brought good rainfall to Maharashtra. Many areas, particularly in Central Maharashtra and Marathawada have received moderate to heavy category rainfall between June 1 to June 15.

As per the IMD data, Marathwada received the highest rainfall till June 18. The normal rainfall for June month is 75 mm, while the sub-division has received 122 mm rainfall which is higher by 63% and falls under the ‘Large excess’ rainfall category.

Central Maharashtra, consisting of the Pune district, also received above-normal category rainfall in June so far. As per the data, Central Maharashtra received 108.5 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 82.7 mm. The rainfall is 31% higher than normal rainfall and hence falls under the’ excess’ category of rainfall.

Both the Konkan and Vidarbha sub-divisions are yet to receive good rainfall. With 55.7 mm of rainfall, the Vidarbha division experienced a 30 % rainfall deficiency, and with 246.5 mm Konkan and Goa Subdivision experienced a 25 percent rainfall deficiency.

Yellow alert for Pune

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pune city between June 19-22. Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said,” Pune city is likely to receive light rainfall during afternoon or evening hours. In ghat areas, there are chances for moderate rainfall in isolated areas between June 19 to June 22. Therefore, a yellow alert has been issued for Pune city for the next four days.”

El Nino condition, which brought severe heat impact this year, has now completely vanished and hence does not have any impact on weather in India, KS Hosalikar added. The La Nina conditions that are expected to bring more rainfall in this monsoon season are likely to form around July last week or August first week in the Pacific Ocean.