More than 700 doctors, nurses and healthcare staff held a protest rally on Monday

On Monday, more than 700 contractual healthcare staff including doctors and nurses employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) held a protest rally in Pune, demanding equal pay, equal work and equal facilities until such time they are given permanent appointments. The protest rally started at the Zilla Parishad office and ended at the district collector’s office. According to the protesters, the NHM staff has been working on a contractual basis for the past 18 years and all staff should be considered for permanent jobs. (HT PHOTO)

The NHM contractual staff working as doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers, community medical officers, and management staff at district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals and primary health centres have been on an indefinite strike since October 25. Currently, 35,000 contractual staff in Maharashtra and 2,100 contractual staff in Pune district are on indefinite strike hampering routine healthcare services.

In the wake of the strike, public health minister Tanaji Sawant on October 31 held a meeting with the representatives of the NHM contractual staff. It was decided that every year during the recruitment of permanent healthcare staff to the public health department, the contractual staff of NHM would be considered for 30% of the vacant posts. However, this only makes a few NHM contractual staff eligible for permanent appointments.

Harshal Ranavre, state convenor of the NHM Contractual Officers and Staff Association, said that after the meeting with minister Sawant on October 25, there has been no response from the government. “We demand equal pay, equal work and equal facilities for all our contractual staff till such time they get permanent appointments. The inclusion of all NHM staff for permanent appointments will take time and till then, we want all our members to get the same pay and facilities as the permanent staff,” Ranavre said.

According to the protesters, the NHM staff has been working on a contractual basis for the past 18 years and all staff should be considered for permanent jobs. The NHM staff worked relentlessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, risking their lives. The facilities like HRA, ESIC, provident fund and insurance should be given to all the staff. People have been working on low pay scales for more than 10 years. Despite more work compared to permanent employees, the contractual staff gets paid very little, the protesters said.

