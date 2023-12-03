close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Motorcycle theft racket busted in Kondhwa

Motorcycle theft racket busted in Kondhwa

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 03, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Police said that they have recovered a total of 15 stolen motorcycles from the arrested accused worth ₹7 lakh

A motorcycle gang was busted by Kondhwa police who arrested three people and recovered 15 vehicles worth 5.50 lakh, said officials on Sunday.

police laid a trap at Bopdev ghat and arrested Nikhil Sunil Rakshe from Market Yard, Sagar Shivaji Gunjale and Ganesh Bharat Mohite both from Man in Satara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
police laid a trap at Bopdev ghat and arrested Nikhil Sunil Rakshe from Market Yard, Sagar Shivaji Gunjale and Ganesh Bharat Mohite both from Man in Satara district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While patrolling in the locality on Friday, police came to know that a suspected person was trying to sell his motorcycle.

Accordingly, police laid a trap at Bopdev ghat and arrested Nikhil Sunil Rakshe from Market Yard, Sagar Shivaji Gunjale and Ganesh Bharat Mohite both from Man in Satara district.

During the interrogation of Rakshe, police came to know that, the fourth accused in this case Mangesh Chavan had stolen motorcycles and handed them over to Rakshe to sell them.

Rakshe confirmed that Chavan handed motorcycles to sell them in rural parts. Rakeshe sold at least 11 motorcycles at 15,000 each in the Indapur area.

During further interrogation, police recovered three motorcycles from Gunjale and one from Mohite.

Police said that they have recovered a total of 15 stolen motorcycles from the arrested accused worth 7 lakh.

Lekhaji Shinde, assistant police inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “The accused used to steal motorcycles to fulfil their basic needs.’’

