Motorist causes death of 65-yr-old pedestrian woman in Pune

A 25-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad was booked by the local police after he hit a 65-year-old pedestrian woman with the motorbike that he was riding on Friday around 11 along the Pune-Nashik road.

The deceased was identified as Anita Anant Kashid, a resident of Landewadi area of Bhosari.

“She was walking along the road when the man hit her with his two-wheeler and caused her death. Earlier, we registered it as a death of an unidentified senior citizen. However, her family members had circulated a picture stating she had failed to return home that morning. Hence, we could identify her and inform her family. The accused has not yet been arrested,” said Hawaldar Kiran Kare of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bhosari police station against the motorist.