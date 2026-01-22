MP Mohol orders removal of banners put up by elected corporators

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday instructed municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to remove all hoardings and flex banners across the city, including those put up by newly elected corporators from his own party. Speaking to reporters at the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Mohol addressed questions about the apparent contradiction between the manifesto promise and the current situation. (HT)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, had promised to make Pune free of flex banners, citing concerns over visual clutter and damage to the city’s skyline. However, soon after the municipal corporation election results, banners went up across the city by leaders from various parties, predominantly the BJP.

“It is true that elected members from all parties have put up flex banners across the city. However, we are committed to fulfilling all our promises. I have instructed the municipal commissioner to take action against all unauthorised banners,” he said.

He added that he would personally speak to party members to ensure no further banners are put up.

When asked about a timeline for removal, Mohol did not specify a deadline but said the civic administration would take appropriate action.

“Citizens have elected us for development. We will fulfil our promises related to equal water distribution and making Pune a clean and safe city. We have a clear vision and will plan accordingly,” he said.

BJP rules out Shiv Sena nominees to PMC

Mohol also addressed the appointment of nominated corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The BJP, with 119 elected corporators, can appoint seven nominated members. While there are many aspirants within the party, Mohol said it may not be possible to accommodate all of them.

“As the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the elections against each other, there is no question of giving nominated corporator positions to Shiv Sena members in Pune,” he added.