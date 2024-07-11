MPCB issues closure notice to manufacturing unit in Pune after plastic seizure

After seizing 300 kg of plastic from a Kondhwa-based manufacturing unit on June 29, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on July 10 issued a closure notice to the unit for violating plastic- manufacturing and storage norms. The unit has not obtained an extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificate from the competent authority. It has not obtained plastic registration under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier in a surprise inspection conducted on June 29, the MPCB seized nearly 300 kg of plastic below 300 microns in size from Kondhwa-based ‘Jalaram Plastic’. A penalty of ₹25,000 was imposed on the firm which handed over a cheque of the said amount to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Thereafter, the MPCB on July 1 sent a closure proposal to the head-office in Mumbai. After obtaining permission, the board on July 10 issued closure notice to the manufacturing unit in question.

The closure notice stated, “The unit that earlier got consent from the MPCB was engaged in manufacturing plastic bags without handles below 50 microns and also did not print the details of MPCB consent and EPR details. The unit has not obtained an extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificate from the competent authority. It has not obtained plastic registration under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.”

“The unit is found to not comply with the consent conditions and failed to comply with the provisions of the Water Act, 1974; Air Act, 1981; Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Sale, Transport, Handling, and Storage) Notification, 2018; and Ministry of Environment and Forests, GoI-issued notification on August 21, 2021 regarding single use plastic (SUP) and Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and amendments; and thereby caused grave injury to the environment,” the notice said.