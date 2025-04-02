MPCB issues closure notices to 11 RMC plants, show cause notices to 17 plants in Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

In an ongoing survey of all ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities to check for any air pollution caused and environmental norms violated by these plants, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notices to at least 11 plants and show cause notices to around 17 plants for not complying with the environmental norms. The survey was initiated on March 15 and so far, MPCB officials have visited nearly 100 RMC plants to check whether (or not) they are violating consent norms and causing air pollution in the atmosphere. With increasing infrastructural development, the demand for concrete in Pune city has increased significantly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

About the action, J S Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The board has observed that PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 levels have increased significantly in many areas in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. This rise has resulted in an increase in air pollution. We have also observed that dust is the main source of the rise in PM 2.5 level. While there are many activities contributing to a rise in dust particles, RMC plants are among the higher contributors which is why we are focused on taking action against them. Hence, a large drive has been organised and a survey has been initiated from March this year. So far, nearly 65 to 70% of the survey has been completed. The drive will continue further.”

“Before issuing closure notices to the said RMC plants, they were given sufficient time to comply with environmental norms however they failed to do. Hence, action has been initiated against them under section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. Action has also been taken against RMC plants found not complying with the norms for the first time, and show cause notices have been issued to them. We have given a seven to 15 days’ deadline to these plants as well to comply with the environmental norms failing which, further legal action will be taken against them,” Salunkhe said.

An MPCB officer on condition of anonymity said, “There are several norms for RMC plants for operation and transportation. We found the approach roads to many plants to be in poor condition, the absence of water sprinklers in many of them. While transporting concrete, the vehicles were found not covered properly which is considered a serious violation as it leads to an increase in dust particles and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air.”

With increasing infrastructural development, the demand for concrete in Pune city has increased significantly. This has led to the establishment of hundreds of RMC plants in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. While some have been operating with proper consent for establishment and operations from the respective authorities, there are many which have not only been operating illegally but also been violating environmental norms.

The issues surrounding RMC plants in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are quite concerning. With residents complaining about air and dust pollution, noise pollution, and other damage caused by these plants, the state government has initiated stern action against such plants for violating environmental norms. Earlier, both the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) issued directions to errant plants in their respective jurisdictions to stop violating norms. Prior to the ongoing survey, the MPCB too issued directions to several RMC plants found causing air pollution in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. The primary focus of this action was to discipline the management of these plants and make them follow environmental norms. However, as both air and noise pollution were found to continue in the area around these plants despite the earlier action, not to mention a protest was held by citizens demanding action against them, the current survey was undertaken.