MPCB issues directions to developer for pollution compliance

Pune: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune office has issued interim directions to a private developer in Bavdhan Khurd for allegedly using tankers to dump untreated sewage in Ramnadi, instructing the builder to complete compliance with environmental regulations to avoid legal action, officials said.

HT on May 11, 2024 carried a report titled “Citizens complain about developer dumping sewage in Ram Nadi” highlighting the issue. The developer was allegedly found using private tankers to dump untreated sewage in the river near Bavdhan Khurd.

The board has issued the directions under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 31A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Sub-regional officer has proposed legal action against the developer, said officials.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, Pune, said, “The developer has been asked to submit report of action taken as per the directions within 15 days. Failure to comply with it will attract legal action.”

The pollution board has asked the developer to operate a sewage treatment plant (STP) to achieve requisite standards and stop discharge of waste outside the premises. The builder is also directed to regularly operate an ozonation system for disinfection purposes. The STP-treated water should be used for secondary purposes like flushing and gardening as per the conditions laid by the board.

“The developer is asked to submit a fresh bank guarantee of ₹50,000 to MPCB towards compliance with the above directions within 15 days,” Salunkhe said.