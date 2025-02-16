MPCB issues directions to Shirur municipal council for alleged pollution violation

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune on Thursday issued proposed directions to the Shirur Municipal Council (SMC) for alleged violation of solid waste management and environment norms, officials said on Saturday. The board officials conducted a spot inspection on January 27 after receiving a complaint a day before regarding air pollution caused by SMC by burning municipal solid waste (MSW) waste. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action comes under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The board officials conducted a spot inspection on January 27 after receiving a complaint a day before regarding air pollution caused by SMC by burning municipal solid waste (MSW) waste. Later, the sub regional officer proposed legal action against the council, said officials.

“The municipal council has dumped biomining solid waste on its MSW site and reclamation of the same was not carried out as per the SWM Rules 2016. Burning was also observed in some places. The municipal council representative stated that burning of MSW is due to generation of methane gas. However, no preventive measures were taken to avoid the MSW burning incidences reported frequently,” said a senior MPCB official on condition of anonymity.

As per the MPCB official, the council has failed to provide proper facilities for collection, segregation, treatment and disposal of the municipal solid waste generated in their jurisdiction.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “We have given them an opportunity to respond within 15 days with a corrective action plan, which should include both short and long-term measures for proper and scientific waste management as per the SWM Rules of 2016. Failure will attract legal action without any further notice as per the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, along with the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986.”

Despite repeated attempts, Pritam Patil, administrator and chief officer, SMC could not be reached for comment.