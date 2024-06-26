MPCB issues notices to eight local bodies responsible for Indrayani, Bhima & Nira rivers

After the Dehugaon Council, at least eight other local bodies from Pune, Satara and Solapur have got show-cause notices from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) asking them as to why action should not be taken against them for failing to prevent water pollution in the rivers in their respective jurisdictions. The notices have also asked these local bodies to submit a short-term plan for the mitigation of pollution in the Indrayani, Bhima and Nira rivers for which they are primarily responsible. The move comes ahead of the upcoming annual Palkhi procession. The notices have also asked these local bodies to submit a short-term plan for the mitigation of pollution in the Indrayani, Bhima and Nira rivers for which they are primarily responsible. (HT PHOTo)

The eight local bodies include: the Khadki Cantonment Board, Lonavala Municipal Council, Khandala Council, Alandi Municipal Council and Talegaon Dabhade Council in Pune; Phaltan Municipal Council in Satara; and Pandharpur Municipal Council in Solapur. Among these, the Alandi, Phaltan and Lonavala municipal councils have been placed under the red zone for heavily polluting the water bodies in their jurisdiction.

In the notices, the MPCB has stated that after examining the water in the said rivers, it has reached the conclusion that these municipal councils are discharging untreated domestic effluent into the rivers either directly or through various nullahs, thereby polluting them. The MPCB has stated that the local bodies have failed to comply with the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred upon the board under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, the regional officer has asked the concerned local bodies as to why they should not be prosecuted and why persons responsible for their day-to-day affairs should not be prosecuted with the maximum environmental compensation. The MPCB has given the local bodies 15 days to respond with a corrective action plan including short-term and long-term measures for the treatment of 100% domestic effluent generated in their jurisdictions. Failing which, the MPCB will initiate legal action against the local bodies without issuing any further notice.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “The board in its given power has already taken all necessary action. It is now the local bodies who have to take appropriate measures to prevent untreated sewage water discharge that is mixing up with the river and any natural water bodies causing more water pollution. With the recent notice, we expect that the local bodies should come up with some convincing action plan or at least a short-term mitigation plan to prevent river pollution.”

“We are simultaneously sending a proposal to our head-office in Mumbai, for permission to prosecute the respective local bodies,” Andhale said.