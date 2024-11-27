MPCB to estimate damages to be levied on Dehunagar panchayat for polluting Indrayani river

PUNE: The western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday, November 26 directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to estimate the environmental damage compensation (EDC) to be levied on the Dehunagar Panchayat for polluting the Indrayani River. The bench also asked the MPCB to respond whether or not the Dehunagar Panchayat should be prosecuted for not taking steps to prevent pollution in the Indrayani River. NGT directs MPCB to estimate the environmental damage compensation to be levied on Dehunagar Panchayat for polluting Indrayani river. (HT FILE)

In a ‘fish kill’ incident on March 13 this year, hundreds of fish were found dead on the banks of the Indrayani River in the Dehu area. Based on the news reports in this regard, the NGT asked the MPCB and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to respond on the matter.

The MPCB replied to the NGT that MPCB officials along with Dehunagar Panchayat officials visited the site of the incident and found that the water there was not treated before entering the river. Samples were collected for analysis purposes, and the report indicated sewage contamination. The MPCB then issued the proposed direction to the Dehunagar Panchayat calling it for a physical hearing. However, the Dehunagar Panchayat responded saying that it will install sewage treatment plants (STPs) to curb the said pollution.

However, the western bench of the NGT on November 26 expressed dissatisfaction over the MPCB’s response and directed the MPCB to file a fresh affidavit including the EDC required to be levied on the Dehunagar Panchayat and the period of the same. The bench asked MPCB to submit its response within four weeks of issuance of the order, and scheduled January 27 as the next date for hearing.