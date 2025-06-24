MPs demand restoration of original Pune-Nashik high-speed rail route

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Pune region representing the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) have demanded that the originally proposed route for the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project be retained while raising concerns over the decision to change the alignment due to the presence of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad, Junnar taluka. Citing global examples of coexistence between railway and radio telescope facilities in Germany, the US, Australia, and South Africa, the MPs have questioned why the GMRT project should pose an obstacle to the rail line in India. The meeting saw the participation of MPs Supriya Sule, Shrirang Barne, Omprakash Nimbalkar, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, Dr Amol Kolhe, Bhausaheb Waghchaure, Nilesh Lanke, Vishal Patil, Rajani Patil, Nitin Jadhav-Patil, Shivaji Kalge, Maya Narolia and Dr Medha Kulkarni. (HT)

The issue was discussed during a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Central Railway (CR) general manager Dharamveer Meena, with principal department heads and divisional railway managers of Pune and Solapur also present. The meeting saw the participation of MPs Supriya Sule, Shrirang Barne, Omprakash Nimbalkar, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, Dr Amol Kolhe, Bhausaheb Waghchaure, Nilesh Lanke, Vishal Patil, Rajani Patil, Nitin Jadhav-Patil, Shivaji Kalge, Maya Narolia and Dr Medha Kulkarni. During the meeting, Sule was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the railway coordination committee.

The originally proposed route for the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project passed through Khodad in Junnar taluka which is home to Asia’s largest radio telescope, the GMRT. However, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that the rail line would no longer pass through this region due to potential interference with the scientific facility. As a result, a new alignment of Pune – Ahilya Nagar – Shirdi – Nashik is currently under consideration with a detailed project report (DPR) being prepared for the same.

However, the MPs urged reconsideration, stating that GMRT officials are not opposed to the project itself but have only raised concerns regarding technical safeguards. “It is possible to design the route to either go underground or on elevated tracks near the GMRT. The land acquisition has already been completed in parts of Nashik, Sinnar and Shirdi and the rail line holds great significance for both farmers and industrial workers. The railway should revise the earlier DPR and proceed with the original alignment, which is both practical and beneficial,” said Dr Kolhe.

Meanwhile during the meeting, Rajya Sabha (RS) MP Dr Kulkarni proposed renaming Pune Railway Station after the Maratha Empire’s legendary leader, Shrimant Thorale Bajirao Peshwe. She stated that while Pune boasts a rich historical heritage, there is no visible reflection of its past at the city’s main railway station. “Pune station should reflect the country’s legacy just as other railway stations and airports across India do,” Kulkarni said.