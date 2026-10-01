MPSC students suspend Oct 2 protest after meeting with CM

PUNE: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman’s functioning will be subjected to a judicial inquiry within three months, while the commission’s secretary will be transferred immediately, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a delegation of MPSC aspirants during a meeting on Wednesday. MPSC chairman’s functioning will be inquired within three months, while the commission’s secretary will be transferred immediately, CM assured delegation of aspirants during a meeting on Wednesday. (HT)

Following the meeting, the students temporarily suspended their proposed “Satyagraha” in Pune on October 2.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the students had sought action under Article 317 of the Constitution against former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members. Since the chairman holds a constitutional post and cannot be removed by the state government or the governor, a judicial inquiry will be conducted within three months and further action will be taken based on its findings, the CMO said on a X post

The government assured the students that all MPSC examinations would continue to be conducted offline.

On recruitment, the government said it was preparing to fill vacancies on a record scale. The CMO said service rules had not been comprehensively revised since 1960, resulting in departments being permitted to fill only around 30%-40% of vacancies. Service rules for 60% of departments have now been prepared.

The students’ demand for an increase in vacancies for the Group C examination scheduled for January 3 was also accepted, with the CMO saying the increase would be “record” in scale.

The government said it would announce vacancies for the next three years together and begin recruitment a year in advance for posts expected to fall vacant due to retirement. A comprehensive recruitment schedule will be finalised within a month, the CMO said.

Another key assurance was the introduction of a “single card” system through which candidates would be able to appear for all MPSC examinations by paying a nominal fee.

“The meeting with the chief minister was positive. We were assured that students’ issues would continue to be resolved through discussions,” said Nitin Andhale, student representative.

The students’ October 2 agitation had earlier been planned at SM Joshi Bridge near Patrakar Bhavan in Pune.