MRIDCL submits Pune-Nashik high-speed DPR with revised railway alignment at Khed

PUNE: The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) has submitted a revised railway track alignment plan for the proposed Pune-Nashik high-speed train in Khed tehsil after the defence department sought changes in the original plan, putting land acquisition on hold.

The land acquisition in Khed tehsil for the proposed Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project was put on hold after the defence department asked the district administration to revise the railway track alignment in the original detailed project report (DPR), reasoning that it passed through an explosive destruction facility of the army.

Vineet Nair, defence estates officer of the Pune circle, said, “There was an issue regarding railway track alignment. So now, a newly revised alignment has been submitted by the MRIDC and after going through it, we will recommend the further process.”

According to an official, the railway line in the original DPR was passing through the army’s explosive destruction facility. As per information received by the official, the defence department was first approached on March 7, 2022 for permission to construct on land under it through the office of the defence estates officer (DEO). Upon receipt of requirement of land from MRIDCL, the first joint survey was conducted as early as March 11, 2022. A joint meeting with MRIDCL officials was held on March 16, 2022 in which it was conveyed to the MRIDCL officials that the demolition activities carried out on the army facility posed danger to the proposed railway alignment. MRIDCL officials then understood the need for changing the proposed railway alignment. They submitted a fresh proposal with the revised railway track alignment on April 19, 2022 after the second joint inspection was held on April 18, 2022. The proposal is now under process based on the revised alignment.

Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune district collector, said, “The defence and the railways are working on the revised alignment of 10 villages in Khed taluka. The issue is not big and will be finalised soon. The project is expected to be completed on time.”

The 235 km Pune-Nashik railway line will pass through the Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. At a speed of 200 km per hour, the distance between Pune and Nashik is expected to be covered in one hour-and-45 minutes. The project will provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of Pune and Nashik such as Hadapsar, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sinnar and Satpur.

The Pune-Nashik railway project will cover a total of 54 villages in four tehsils of Pune district namely Haveli, Khed, Ambegaon and Junnar. The stations in Pune district will be Hadapsar, Manjari, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon and Alephata. Among these, Chakan, Manchar and Narayangaon will be for agricultural production and private freight while Rajgurunagar will be for passengers only.

The government, according to officials, is offering five times the ready reckoner rate for acquiring land from the owners while two-and-a-half times the assessment amount will be paid for building as well as other construction. Of the 54 villages in Pune district, the measuring work of 40 villages has been completed. The district administration has also started the process of purchasing the land.