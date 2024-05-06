MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 results to be declared by May-end

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 examination results by May end this year, said officials. Over 1.6 lakh students registered for the Class 10 examination, while over 1.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exam. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 21 to March 23, while the Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 26, through the 9 divisional boards of the state.

“This year we plan to declare the results early. Class 12 result is likely to o be declared in the third week of May, while the result of Class 10 will be announced by the end of May,” said Sharad Gosavi, state board chairman.

Last year, the state board declared the results of Class 12 on May 25 and Class 10 on June 2.

“We are eagerly waiting for our results to be declared, as I want to take admission for engineering diploma course in Pune. If the results are declared early then we would certainly get more time for planning our admission process,” said Sanket Mandhare, a Class 12 student.