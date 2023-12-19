MSEDCL chalks plan to tackle power issues in Pune, PCMC industrial areas

In a bid to address the problem of irregular power supply in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas of Hinjewadi, Bhosari, Ramtekdi, Akurdi and Talwade, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has prepared a comprehensive plan involving an investment of ₹45 crore to boost the existing infrastructure in these vital industrial zones. The MSEDCL has allocated ₹ 29.21 crore for the Ramtekdi, Akurdi, Bhosari, Talwade, and Hinjewadi industrial areas whereas it has allocated ₹ 15.49 crore for the Chakan MIDC area alone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The MSEDCL has prepared a plan to enhance infrastructure in both the MIDC as well as residential areas. The MSEDCL has allocated ₹29.21 crore for the Ramtekdi, Akurdi, Bhosari, Talwade, and Hinjewadi industrial areas whereas it has allocated ₹15.49 crore for the Chakan MIDC area alone. The MSEDCL has also started work in these areas.

The MSEDCL plan includes the commissioning of three new substations of 33/22 KV at Mhada, Bhambholi and Waki; two switching stations of 22/22 KV at Kuruli and Chakan; 65 km of underground and overhead powerline distribution; 40 ring main units; 83 new distribution switches; capacity expansion of 90 distribution switches; and upgradation of 85 km of high-tension cables.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MSEDCL, said, “We are committed to providing swift and reliable services to industrial consumers. The MSEDCL is actively supporting the state’s overall development. We have started work in various MIDCs under the MIDC Electricity Improvement Scheme within the Pune Circle.”

“These funds will be utilised under the Power System Improvement Scheme to further augment services for industrial consumers, marking a crucial step towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply in these critical industrial hubs. Funds will be utilised for improving the existing infrastructure as well as installation of new substations, laying power cables etc,” Pawar said.

Pawar highlighted that these initiatives, especially the commissioning of two switching stations in the Chakan MIDC, are set to significantly enhance power supply to approximately 3,850 domestic and commercial customers, with primary focus on the industrial sector.

Earlier in June 2023, the president of the Federation of Chakan Industries, Dilip Batwal; industrialists Vinod Jain and Anil Bajaj; and 65 industry representatives had visited the aforementioned MIDC areas

Meanwhile, the Kingfa and Hyundai 22/22 KV switching stations recently commissioned in the Chakan MIDC at an investment of ₹15.49 crore, were officially inaugurated on Monday. Pawar said that the activation of these switching stations will effectively ease the strain on nine overloaded 22 KV powerlines. This infrastructure enhancement is poised to result in a significant improvement in power supply for 1,350 industrial consumers and approximately 2,500 domestic and commercial customers in the region.