MSEDCL cracks the whip against govt offices over unpaid power bills

After the action against domestic customers over unpaid electricity bills, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is now targeting government offices, disconnecting power supply to recover arrears. The arrears of 1,392 offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have risen to ₹ 1.73 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Tuesday, the MSEDCL disconnected the power supply of Pune’s central building. After an assurance given by Atul Chavan, superintendent engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), the power supply resumed in the evening. Thereafter, MSEDCL western Maharashtra regional director Ankush Nale wrote to all government offices and requested that the arrears be paid as soon as possible.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of the MSEDCL, said, “We disconnected the power supply of the central building as a token disconnection. We have written a letter to all the government departments and requested them to pay the bills as early as possible.”

Shrinivas Kandul, chief engineer of the electrical department of the PMC, said, “We consistently pay our electricity bills. We need to verify if any bills are outstanding due to unresolved or faulty connections.”

After disconnecting the power supply of Pune’s central building, the MSEDCL revealed the outstanding amounts of government offices. In western Maharashtra, arrears of 7,365 government offices, mainly the police department and Zilla Parishad, have reached ₹21.40 crore. Additionally, the arrears of 1,392 offices of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have risen to ₹1.73 crore.

In Pune district, 4,348 government offices collectively owe the MSEDCL ₹8.56 crore in unpaid electricity bills. The arrears include ₹62 lakh owed by the PMC; ₹1.11 crore owed by the PCMC; ₹5.58 crore owed by the Pune Zilla Parishad; and ₹1.25 crore owed by various police departments.

In Satara district, 1,393 government offices owe the MSEDCL ₹2.11 crore in unpaid electricity bills. This includes ₹1.97crore owed by the 1,285 offices of the Satara Zilla Parishad and ₹13 lakh owed by the 108 offices of the district police department.

In Solapur district, 1,706 offices owe the MSEDCL ₹4.92 crore in unpaid power bills. Of these, 1,621 offices of the Solapur Zilla Parishad owe ₹4.76 crore whereas 85 offices of the district police department owe ₹16 lakh.

In Sangli district, 1,111 offices owe the MSEDCL ₹2.27 crore in unpaid power bills. Of these, 892 offices of the Sangli Zilla Parishad owe ₹2.9 crore whereas 219 offices of the police department owe ₹1.8 lakh.

In Kolhapur district, 199 offices owe the MSEDCL ₹5.79 crore. Of these, 146 offices of the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad owe ₹5.19 crore and 53 offices of the district police department owe ₹6 lakh.

Government offices get electricity from the MSEDCL under the public service category with rates similar to or even lower than domestic rates depending upon usage. For educational and medical services, the electricity tariff is ₹4.13 per unit for connections up to 20 KW; ₹5.94 per unit for connections above 20 KW; and ₹7.45 per unit for connections above 50 KW. Other government offices are charged ₹5.94 per unit for connections up to 20 KW and ₹9.40 per unit for usage above that. Every year, government offices allocate funds in their annual budgets to cover electricity bills, ensuring the availability of funds from the respective departments. However, in western Maharashtra, arrears are mounting due to non-payment of electricity bills by several offices, including those of the Zilla Parishad, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, and the police department.