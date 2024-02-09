 MSEDCL faces financial crunch as defaulters pile up arrears - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / MSEDCL faces financial crunch as defaulters pile up arrears

MSEDCL faces financial crunch as defaulters pile up arrears

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 10, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Anushk Nale, regional director of the western Maharashtra region, said, “In the Pune regional division, 15.86 lakh domestic consumers owe arrears to the tune of ₹221.63 crore

PUNE: As the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran) is facing a financial crunch due to consumers in the domestic, commercial and industrial categories in western Maharashtra not having paid their electricity bills worth 332.79 crore, the campaign to disconnect the power supply of defaulters has gained momentum and the power supply of 50,136 defaulters, including more than 28,000 consumers in Pune district, has been disconnected. At 221.63 crore, the Pune region comprising Kolhapur, Baramati and Pune districts has the highest amount of arrears.

As per the MSEDCL statistics, 257,796 domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Pune owe the MSEDCL <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>209.36 crore. (HT PHOTO)
As per the MSEDCL statistics, 257,796 domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Pune owe the MSEDCL 209.36 crore. (HT PHOTO)

Anushk Nale, regional director of the western Maharashtra region, said, “In the Pune regional division, 15.86 lakh domestic consumers owe arrears to the tune of 221.63 crore; 1.65 lakh commercial customers owe arrears worth 67.40 crore; whereas 33,000 industrial consumers owe arrears worth 43.76 crore. The increasing arrears have prompted an accelerated recovery drive. Mahavitaran’s objective is not solely to cut off electricity supply to defaulters but to enforce disconnection for those who persistently refuse to settle their outstanding dues despite repeated appeals.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“In response, efforts to disconnect the power supply of defaulters have been intensified, resulting in the disconnection of power to 50,136 defaulters,” Nale said.

As per the MSEDCL statistics, 257,796 domestic, commercial and industrial consumers in Pune owe the MSEDCL 209.36 crore; 1,965,300 consumers in Satara district owe 21.21 crore; 257,796 consumers in Solapur owe 46.41 crore; 259186 consumers in Kolhapur district owe 31.70 crore; and 216096 consumers in Sangli district owe 24.10 crore. Due to these arrears, the power supply of 50,136 consumers across western Maharashtra has been disconnected, including 28,558 consumers in Pune district; 5,365 in Satara; 5,598 in Solapur; 4,741 in Kolhapur; and 5,874 in Sangli district.

Rajendra Pawar, chief superintendent of the MSEDCL of Pune Circle, said, “Mahavitaran, facing financial strain, is executing disconnections strictly in accordance with regulations, regardless of the outstanding amount. Additionally, independent teams are verifying disconnected electricity connections to identify instances where defaulters might be sourcing electricity from the neighbours or other places. Action is being taken against such neighbours and associated defaulters under sections 135/138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003.”

The MSEDCL has also appealed to consumers to conveniently pay their bills online anytime and anywhere through the website www.mahadiscom.in or via Mahavitaran’s mobile app. Furthermore, low-pressure customers with bills exceeding 5,000 have the option to make payments through RTGS or NEFT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On