MSEDCL files police complaint against PMC engineer

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has filed a police complaint against a deputy engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for holding two female technicians hostage for disconnecting his power supply over unpaid bills. However, the deputy engineer has denied all charges, and accused the MSEDCL employees of mental harassment. Lalit was asked to pay the outstanding amount online so that the power supply could be restored immediately however he refused to pay the said amount online and asked the technicians to accept a cheque instead. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police complaint, two female technicians of the Deccan sub-division of MSEDCL, Karuna Adhari and Rupali Kutte, were discharging their duty of disconnecting the power supply of defaulters at Prabhat Road on Wednesday at around 3.15 pm. While carrying out their duty, the technicians found an outstanding of ₹5,206 against Lalit Bode, a deputy engineer of the PMC; and his wife, Aarti Bode – both residents of Saraswati Apartment. Adhari and Kutte disconnected the power supply of Lalit and Aarti’s flat. Lalit was asked to pay the outstanding amount online so that the power supply could be restored immediately however he refused to pay the said amount online and asked the technicians to accept a cheque instead.

When the technicians refused to accept a cheque, Lalit and Aarti began abusing them. According to Adhari and Kutte, they were barred from using the lift. When they took the staircase instead, the safety door of the staircase was closed by Lalit and the building watchman. While the duo was stuck inside, two dogs were unleashed on them and the canines started barking. According to the technicians, they immediately contacted the MSEDCL office and the Deccan police station. Thereafter, engineers and employees of the MSEDCL local office visited the building and requested that the detained technicians be released but without success. Soon after at about 4.25 pm, the police arrived and the technicians were freed from the confines of the staircase and building.

Vikas Alhat, engineer of the Kothrud division of MSEDCL, said, “We filed a first information report (FIR) against Lalit Bode and his wife for assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty as well as other charges.”

Whereas Lalit Bode said, “As we had one month’s arrears, I was ready to pay the outstanding amount but I don’t have an online facility to pay the amount immediately. So, I requested the technicians to accept a cheque which they refused and disconnected the power. They are making false allegations against me. I have CCTV footage of the entire incident. A mob of MSEDCL officials came to my home and mentally harassed me.”

