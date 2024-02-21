MSEDCL restructures Chakan sub-division to provide better service

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has divided the Chakan sub-division which has led to creation of two branch offices namely Vasuli and Nighoje. Presently, the Rajgurunagar division of MSEDCL oversees five sub-divisions, including Chakan, Lonavla, Talegaon, Vadgaon Maval, and Rajgurunagar, with five branch offices under Chakan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The new setup, set to commence operations in the first week of March, will see a total of 36 technical and non-technical positions allocated to the new sub-division and its branches.

Out of approximately 113,000 consumers in the Chakan sub-division, around 7,800 are high and low-pressure industries situated in the MIDC area.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, Pune circle, said, “In Chakan sub-division, expansion and empowerment of electricity infrastructure for industries and all other consumers is underway. Along with this, a new sub-division has been created to provide prompt and quality customer service and manpower has been increased.”

Under the new arrangement, the former Chakan sub-division will comprise four branch offices, serving a total of 70,574 consumers and the MIDC sub-division will consist of three branch offices, catering to 42,303 consumers.

The allocation of personnel includes 12 positions for the Chakan MIDC sub-divisional office and 12 positions each for the Vasuli and Nighoje branch offices, covering various roles from engineers to clerks and technicians.