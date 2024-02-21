MSEDCL restructures Chakan sub-division to provide better service
The new setup, set to commence operations in the first week of March, will see a total of 36 technical and non-technical positions allocated to the new sub-division and its branches
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has divided the Chakan sub-division which has led to creation of two branch offices namely Vasuli and Nighoje.
The new setup, set to commence operations in the first week of March, will see a total of 36 technical and non-technical positions allocated to the new sub-division and its branches.
Presently, the Rajgurunagar division of MSEDCL oversees five sub-divisions, including Chakan, Lonavla, Talegaon, Vadgaon Maval, and Rajgurunagar, with five branch offices under Chakan.
Out of approximately 113,000 consumers in the Chakan sub-division, around 7,800 are high and low-pressure industries situated in the MIDC area.
Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, Pune circle, said, “In Chakan sub-division, expansion and empowerment of electricity infrastructure for industries and all other consumers is underway. Along with this, a new sub-division has been created to provide prompt and quality customer service and manpower has been increased.”
Under the new arrangement, the former Chakan sub-division will comprise four branch offices, serving a total of 70,574 consumers and the MIDC sub-division will consist of three branch offices, catering to 42,303 consumers.
The allocation of personnel includes 12 positions for the Chakan MIDC sub-divisional office and 12 positions each for the Vasuli and Nighoje branch offices, covering various roles from engineers to clerks and technicians.