MSRDC moves ahead with new Mahabaleshwar hill station DP

Citing the need for a new hill station near Mahabaleshwar – a popular hill station in Satara district – the state government has proposed the ‘new Mahabaleshwar hill station development plan’ and entrusted the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) with the task of preparing a draft development plan (DDP). The deadline for the same is November 10. The notification in this regard was signed by Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director, MSRDC, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times. (HT PHOTO)

The MSRDC on October 10 issued a notification inviting suggestions and objections from citizens for the DDP for the new Mahabaleshwar hill station project. The deadline for the same is November 10. The notification in this regard was signed by Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director, MSRDC, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times.

The move comes three months after the residents of around 100 villages in the region that are part of the existing plan expressed support for the new Mahabaleshwar project.

The MSRDC’s DDP is for 235 villages that will be part of the new Mahabaleshwar hill station project. According to the MSRDC, implementation of this plan will not only ‘protect, conserve and enrich the environment’ but also give thousands of residents multiple opportunities to earn their livelihood and elevate their economic and social status.

Spread over 1,153 square kilometres, the ‘new Mahabaleshwar hill station notified area’ has been broken up into four planning divisions that are further categorised into 13 tourist sectors aimed at maximising tourism potential in the notified villages. The plan proposes the establishment of 20 tourism growth centres (TGCs) focused on managing tourism development effectively, alongside 14 eco-production centres (EPCs) designed to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities mainly for local villagers, small businessmen, youth, entrepreneurs and local artisans. Additionally, the inclusion of 44 village clusters aims to improve access to essential services and amenities for local residents, fostering a vibrant community that benefits from both tourism and local economic activities.

A senior MSRDC official on condition of anonymity said that the biggest feature of this project is that there will be no displacement of people and no land acquisition. “Not a single person, house, or even an inch of land will be adversely affected. On the contrary, local individuals and communities will be immensely benefitted as the project envisages their active participation through various businesses catering to the needs of tourists. Thus, the local economy will be strengthened through the emancipation of local communities. The new Mahabaleshwar hill station notified area will have TGCs, EPCs and village clusters through which the necessary tourism infrastructure will be developed. Unique transportation options will be made available, such as hill trains (toy trains), non-conventional vehicles, and cable systems passing through the stunning landscapes. Tourists can engage in spiritual journeys, water sports activities and adventure sports like trekking and zip-lining. With a focus on ecotourism, these initiatives will enhance the local economy and support community businesses while protecting sensitive areas,” the official said.

The development plan is guided by the principle of “Exploring, not Exploiting” the area, adopting a holistic approach that balances ecological preservation and environmental conservation with socio-economic development and sustainable tourism. “Through these interconnected strategies, we aim to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) by promoting responsible economic growth, ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, fostering sustainable communities, and preserving biodiversity,” said the official.

The draft - prepared under section 26(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act 1966 – has already been submitted by the MSRDC planning authority. The authority on September 30 has passed a resolution to publish the draft and invite suggestions and objections from citizens. Accordingly, the corporation has published the DDP which is accessible on the official website of the corporation as well as concerned government offices in Mumbai and Satara.

Under the new Mahabaleshwar plan, 235 villages across 44 village clusters have been identified to enhance resource distribution, streamline infrastructure development, and improve service provision, leading to fostering collaboration among the villages to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents.

The MSRDC claims that these initiatives will create a tourist paradise that not only showcases a variety of attractions but also prioritises the convenience and safety of visitors.

This paradise will cater to every need - from seamless travel to comfortable accommodation and dining options to thrilling adventures and serene spiritual experiences. As per the earlier media reports, the plan includes nine-metre-wide road construction and a range of amenities.