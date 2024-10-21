MSRDC urges highway police to act against heavy vehicles illegally parked on e-way

In the last couple of months, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued notices to the state highway police to take action against trucks and other heavy vehicles parked illegally on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way). This is illegal as there are special truck bays on the e-way for parking these vehicles. (HT PHOTO)

A large number of such trucks and heavy vehicles carrying goods are seen parked at several spots on the e-way, including in the ghat section. This is illegal as there are special truck bays on the e-way for parking these vehicles.

Karan Makwana, who frequently travels between Pune and Mumbai, said, “Yesterday when I travelled to Mumbai from Pune by the e-way, there were lots of trucks and other heavy vehicles parked on the side. These vehicles were parked in a risky manner and it is illegal to park them on the e-way which leads to traffic congestion.”

Another citizen, Jateen Kulkarni, said, “A couple of weeks ago when I was driving on the e-way, a truck parked illegally in the Lonavala ghat section caused a heavy traffic jam. There were long queues due to this truck. Action should be taken against such heavy vehicles.”

Rahul Vasaikar, superintending engineer, MSRDC, said, “We have sent two to three letters to the state highway police in the last couple of months requesting them to take action against these trucks parked illegally on the e-way. These vehicles lead to traffic congestion and when there is an accident or mishap, getting medical help and rescue operations become problematic.”

A senior state highway police official on condition of anonymity said, “It is our continuous drive to take action against illegally parked trucks on the e-way. Sometimes these trucks stop on the highway due to vehicle failure or for some rest but action is still taken against them anyway.”