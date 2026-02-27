MSRTC proposes action against 12 security guards for negligence of duty

PUNE: The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has proposed action against 12 security guards for negligence of duty while simultaneously strengthening passenger safety measures. The government has also acknowledged the need for 314 female security guards at ST stands across the state to ensure the safety of female passengers, with recruitment efforts underway. Pune, India - Nov. 9, 2021: Buses stand in bus stand during MSRTC ST workers protest for various demand outside the Wakadewadi Bus stand in Pune, India, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

Following the discovery that security guards deployed at major bus stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were absent during early morning hours over the past one-week, key depots such as Swargate, Shivajinagar, Vallabhnagar and Pune station were reviewed only to expose lapses including unattended premises, inadequate lighting arrangements and the presence of unauthorised passenger transport operators. Following these findings, the administration ordered a departmental probe. Pune divisional controller Arun Siya directed the concerned depot heads to carry out a detailed investigation. Preliminary inquiry established negligence of duty, leading to a proposal for disciplinary action against the 12 security guards - four from Swargate, three from Shivajinagar, four from Vallabhnagar, and one from Pune station.

Detailing the action taken, Siya said, “The Pune state transport (ST) division has engaged security services through the district security board to maintain safety at bus stations. These guards have helped prevent several untoward incidents. However, whenever negligence or dereliction of duty is observed, strict action is initiated. In the past year, disciplinary proceedings were carried out against 70 security guards for breach of discipline, and 42 were removed from service. Passenger safety remains our highest priority, and we will not tolerate lapses in duty.”

On the subject of women’s safety, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik informed the legislative council that 314 female security guards are required across bus stations in Maharashtra. Although female guards have been deployed at several district-level depots, shortages persist at multiple locations. Sarnaik clarified that there is no separate, direct recruitment drive currently proposed, and appointments are being made through the district security board based on demand and availability. The MSRTC had earlier decided to appoint female security guards at 48 bus stations to strengthen safety mechanisms for female passengers.

Between January and September 2025, female security guards handled 706 incidents at bus stations across the state. Of these, 30 cases resulted in criminal offences being registered; while 182 cases were related to harassment, theft of jewellery and cash, and safety concerns involving women and children wherein the accused were handed over to the police. The administration has reiterated its commitment to tightening security arrangements and ensuring accountability while improving safety infrastructure at ST depots statewide.