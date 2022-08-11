MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport (ST) stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. As repeated complaints and actions taken in the past have not borne fruit, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has now deployed special squads to identify these illegal agents and take action against them.
There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station. And now, the special squads constituted by the MSRTC will be helping ST stand officials during festive rush hours.
As per the information shared by the MSRTC Pune division, the touts and their travel agencies park their buses and other small vehicles outside the ST stands even as the agents lure the passengers away from the ST stands with cheaper fares. The MSRTC can only catch these agents but cannot take any action against them and so, they are handed over to the local police stations. There have been incidents in the past when illegal agents or their groups have attacked MSRTC staffers at the ST stands, and police complaints have been lodged against the touts.
MSRTC Pune division controller Ramakant Gaikwad said, “We had received complaints from passengers and also our staff about the increasing number of touts inside the ST stands, especially during the festive season and long weekends. As a large number of people travel for Raksha Bandhan and the August 15 connecting holidays, there is a heavy rush across ST stands in the Pune division. To offer better service and take action against the poaching of our passengers from inside the ST stands, we have decided to deploy special squads at our main ST stands.”
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
