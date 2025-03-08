MSRTC to provide police protection at ST booths on highways 

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has decided to deploy security guards at the authorised ST stops which are on the exit points of the city on the highway for the security of passengers. Hundreds of passengers board buses at night on a daily basis, therefore preventive measures have been implemented to provide security. Currently, MSRTC has booths at Katraj, Hinjewadi, Chandani Chowk, Nigadi, Hadapsar, and Ahmednagar Road, where commuters incur a risk by standing on the road to catch ST buses. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Currently, MSRTC has booths at Katraj, Hinjewadi, Chandani Chowk, Nigadi, Hadapsar, and Ahmednagar Road, where commuters incur a risk by standing on the road to catch ST buses. After a woman was raped on Tuesday, February 26 at the Swargate ST stand, a security audit of the MSRTC Pune division was undertaken.

“There are several MSRTC booths on the exit points of the city on the highways from where the passengers aboard the buses. Some of these points are sensitive like Chandani Chowk, Katraj, Ravet and some other points. So, we have deployed security guards at some of the booths while we also are writing to the Pune police department to provide us security in the night,” said Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune division controller.

“Every time I come to the Bhosari Phata ST booth to catch a bus to Nashik, we have to stand on the road, and female passengers travelling alone at night are at risk. During the rainy season, the situation is worse for passengers, and MSRTC should provide adequate security to passengers,” remarked Vinaya Kende, a female passenger.