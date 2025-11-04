MSRTC to set up ‘Solar Urja Hub’ for energy efficiency & financial self-reliance

Pune In a move towards sustainable development and financial self-reliance, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to set up large-scale solar power projects on its vacant lands and bus depot rooftops as well as in its workshops. The ambitious initiative, titled ‘Solar Urja Hub’, aims to generate around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity annually, which is about ₹1,000 crore worth of power every year. The ambitious initiative, titled ‘Solar Urja Hub’, aims to generate around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity annually, which is about ₹1,000 crore worth of power every year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced the plan during a high-level review meeting held at the MSRTC headquarters on Monday. The meeting was attended by MSRTC vice-chairman (VC) and managing director (MD) Madhav Kusekar along with other senior officials.

Sarnaik said, “The project will not only help meet the corporation’s growing power demand but will also turn the MSRTC into a financially self-reliant entity. Currently, the corporation requires nearly 15 MW of power annually for its regular operations, for which it pays around ₹25 to ₹30 crore to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). With the state planning to introduce thousands of electric buses in the coming years, the power requirement is expected to rise to 280 MW, primarily for charging purposes.”

By generating electricity through its own solar power projects, MSRTC expects to save around ₹1,000 crore per annum in future expenditure; savings that can later become an additional source of revenue for the corporation. “This ambitious solar power project through MSRTC will serve as a model for the entire state. We are determined to make the transport corporation not just energy-efficient but also financially self-reliant through solar energy generation,” said Sarnaik.

Under this initiative, solar installations will be set up in collaboration with private and public partners. Apart from MSRTC’s own vacant plots, the corporation also plans to use unused government land with necessary approvals and on nominal lease terms for solar energy production. The project will also receive financial assistance from central and state government schemes, ensuring minimal financial burden on the corporation.

Sarnaik added that once operational, this ‘Solar Energy Hub’ will stand as a pioneering model for renewable energy generation within the state’s transport sector. The initiative, he said, will not only reduce dependency on government subsidies but also mark a significant shift toward green and sustainable infrastructure across Maharashtra.