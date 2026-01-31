MUHS withdraws affiliation of Sinhgad Dental College

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, has withdrawn the affiliation of Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital, Pune, on January 30, citing serious violations of statutory provisions and failure to maintain prescribed academic standards. The decision was taken at a meeting of the university council on January 23, after it was found that the institution had violated provisions of the MUHS Act, 1998, and failed to operate in line with the academic and administrative standards prescribed by the university. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision will take effect from the academic year 2026–27. With the withdrawal of affiliation, the college will not be allowed to admit students to undergraduate and postgraduate dental courses from 2026–27 onwards.

“All currently enrolled students will be permanently transferred to other affiliated private unaided dental colleges in Maharashtra. The student transfer process will be conducted entirely by the university, based on merit, preference, and seat availability,” said officials of MUHS.

Consequently, affiliation for dental undergraduate and postgraduate programmes has been withdrawn. The action follows multiple complaints by teaching and non-teaching staff regarding prolonged non-payment of salaries.

As per staff grievances, salaries for the period August to November 2018, though officially disbursed, were later taken back by the management through cheques, with assurances of repayment that were never fulfilled. For the period December 2019 to May 2022, during Covid-19 pandemic, only basic pay was paid, while no salaries have been released since May 2024.

MUHS noted that despite repeated directions, penalties, and undertakings including assurances given before judicial and university authorities the college management failed to clear salary arrears. This led to staff agitation, and work was affected, which severely disrupted academic teaching, hospital services, internal assessments, and practical examinations, causing significant academic loss to students.

The university has clarified that disaffiliation does not absolve the management of its financial liabilities. The institution has been directed to clear all pending salary dues of teaching and non-teaching staff and submit a compliance report. Only after full payment and verification will the college be allowed to submit a fresh proposal for renewal of affiliation, following which a decision will be taken after due inspection.

“Our salaries were pending even before the Covid-19 pandemic. Not just the teaching staff, but the non-teaching staff were also not paid by the college. We had filed complaints with the MUHS, following which the university directed the management to clear our dues. However, whenever inspection teams visited, the college would only create an impression that salaries were being paid. Payments were routed through Anand Cooperative Bank, but the cheques later bounced. During the Covid period, too, we did not receive our full salaries and were paid only the basic pay amount. We have now filed a formal grievance with Nashik University,” said a professor from the dental college, requesting anonymity.

The financial distress of the Sinhgad Institute had earlier come under scrutiny in March 2025, when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched a mega recovery drive to recover ₹345 crore in pending property tax dues from the institute. As part of the action, PMC sealed nearly 50 properties belonging to the Sinhgad Institute, including administrative offices, and also initiated the process to auction the institute’s Erandwane property.

Officials of Sinhgad Dental College did not respond to calls and messages from HT.