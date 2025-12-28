Mundhwa land deal case: Sheetal Tejwani sent to judicial custody after extended police remand ends

A Pune court on Saturday sent Sheetal Tejwani to judicial custody following the expiry of her extended police remand in the Mundhwa land deal case, officials said. According to investigators, the case pertains to the alleged illegal sale of around 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa, which was originally under the Indian Botanical Survey Department. (HT)

Tejwani was arrested on December 3 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police for her alleged role in the controversial sale of government land in Mundhwa.

According to investigators, the case pertains to the alleged illegal sale of around 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa, which was originally under the Indian Botanical Survey Department. The land was allegedly transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Police have stated that the firm is owned by Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Investigators have alleged that the transaction bypassed payment of stamp duty amounting to several crores of rupees, causing financial loss to the state exchequer.

The police further said that the land, valued at nearly ₹1,800 crore, is classified as Mahar watan land, which cannot legally be sold. Despite the restriction, it was allegedly transferred through documents and transactions that are now under scrutiny.

During Tejwani’s police custody, investigators examined documents, financial transactions, and communication records relating to the land transfer. Officials said that a further probe is underway to trace the flow of money, identify beneficiaries and determine the role of various entities connected with the transaction.

Tejwani will now be lodged in judicial custody while the investigation continues, police said.