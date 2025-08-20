Pune: District Collector Jitendra Dudi has decided to suspend the licence of a hotel operating a pub in Mundhwa after receiving serious complaints of irregularities, including underage drinking, public nuisance, and violation of official protocols. Mundhwa pub to lose licence after late night ruckus in residential area

The move follows a late-night confrontation on August 17 between local residents and the pub’s management, after revellers allegedly created a law-and-order problem in the residential area.

Confirming the action, Dudi said, “Our teams took action against eight individuals connected to the establishment yesterday. The hotel’s licence will be suspended tomorrow in view of multiple complaints and violations committed by the owner.”

He added that the district administration remains committed to strict enforcement against establishments flouting norms and compromising public safety.

The controversy stemmed from a party branded, ‘Unofficial Freshers 4.0’, held on Sunday night, which drew nearly 800 to 1,000 attendees. Civic authorities said the event was conducted without mandatory permissions from either the police or the municipal corporation.

An FIR has been registered against hotel owner Faiz Ali, general manager Sachin Yadav, event manager Hank, Aksha Kariya, and EDM World Event Company representatives, Akshay Swami, Rishabh Khade and Ayush Bajaj.

Police said the event was organised in defiance of explicit instructions issued just a day earlier, directing the hotel to secure approvals before hosting gatherings.

The party, reportedly organised by students from a city-based college, also involved illegal serving of alcohol without a licence. The excise department intervened and shut it down midway, triggering chaos outside the venue that led to clashes between attendees, local residents and hotel staff.

A non-cognisable offence has also been registered against the hotel owner.