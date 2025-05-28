Murder accused arrested in Uttar Pradesh

The police have nabbed an accused involved in a murder case that took place under the jurisdiction of Alandi Police Station from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused has been identified as Suraj Kumar Harilal Divakar, 28, of Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh The accused had attacked the victim with an iron candle filter weighing 6 kg, striking him on the head many times, said Rahul Dhudhmal, sub-inspector. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused allegedly killed Vivek Pradeep Sen, 22, of Chimbali following a minor altercation at Shri Swami Samarth Industries Pvt Ltd located in Chimbali village under the Alandi Police Station limits on May 13.

The accused had attacked the victim with an iron candle filter weighing 6 kg, striking him on the head many times, said Rahul Dhudhmal, sub-inspector.

Based on complaint filed by one Bhiva Ramchandra Surte, 41, of Bhosari, Alandi Police Station had filed a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).