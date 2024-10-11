Murder at Aundh dist hospital campus exposes security concerns

Pune: Security lapse at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) have sparked concerns following a murder on the premises earlier this week. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, has prompted the deputy director of health services to issue orders for security audit of the 85-acre campus, said officials. Security lapse at Aundh District Hospital have sparked concerns following a murder on the premises on October 8. (HT FILE)

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, who had written to officials on Wednesday for security audit, said, “Hospital staff and visitors are worried about safety. The points to be considered for strengthening the security measures have been provided, to be covered in the audit, and the report will be submitted soon.”

The ADH campus includes a chest hospital, Ayush hospital, district early intervention centre (DEIC), nursing institute, 108 ambulance service office, and 13 health programme offices.

The deputy director has instructed officials to conduct a joint meeting of government, semi-government, and private institution officials to discuss how funds can be made available to strengthen security measures at the hospital premises. A separate meeting with citizens, hospital staff and public representatives is also planned.

The official said the security measures include space for police station and round-the-clock patrol team at the hospital premises, installation of solar-powered halogen streetlights to ensure the premises are well-lit, repair boundary walls, check illegal entries into the premises and security review once every fifteen days or once a month.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “Crime incidents have been reported at the hospital premises in the past. One of the compound walls of the hospital is damaged and there have been incidents of anti-social elements entering through the break in wall and consuming alcohol on the campus.”

Dr Nagnath Yempallay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, “The hospital’s security is manned by 21 guards which is not enough considering the large campus. We have demanded 20 more security staff. A letter will be sent to the public works department to repair the compound wall.”

Jitendra Tripathi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on the Aundh hospital campus. The Sangvi police have arrested two accused.