Murder convict escapes from Yerawada prison

A murder convict serving life sentence managed to hoodwink the Yerwada Central Jail authorities and escaped from the open prison section, officials said on Tuesday. The incident was reported late Monday evening after staff discovered his absence from the high-security jail during head count. Prison guard Avinash Pawar has filed a complaint at Yerawada Police station on his escape from jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the accused convict identified as Raju Pandharinath Dusane, 43, of Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was sentenced to life imprisonment by Pune additional sessions court in February 2021 for murder committed under the jurisdiction of Warje Malwadi police station for the case filed in 2015.

Investigation officer Govind Jaybhay said, “Prisoner number 1056 escaped from open jail premises on August 19. We have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 262, which pertains to resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension, against the accused.”

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at Yerawada Jail. In November 2023, a murder convict Ashish Bharat Jadhav (C-949) lodged at the jail since 2008 escaped from the open prison premises. In July 2024, another prison identified as Atmaram Ladkya Bhavar escaped from the prison. Bhavar was arrested in 2009 for committing murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012.