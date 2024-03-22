Murthy assumes charge as DIAT vice-chancellor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed BHVS Narayana Murthy, retired scientist, and former director general, Missiles and Strategic Systems (DG, MSS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as the new vice-chancellor of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune (DIAT), according to an official statement released on Thursday. He assumed the new charge on March 20. Murthy joined DRDO in 1986. (HT PHOTO)

Murthy is renowned for his research and development (R&D) in the indigenous design and development of advanced avionics technologies for defence and aerospace applications in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He graduated in electronics and communication engineering from Regional Engineering College (REC), Warangal, now known as the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (deemed university); completed his MTech from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad and received doctorate in computer science from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad. He joined DRDO in 1986.