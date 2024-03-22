 Murthy assumes charge as DIAT vice-chancellor - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Murthy assumes charge as DIAT vice-chancellor

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Murthy is renowned for his research and development (R&D) in the indigenous design and development of advanced avionics technologies for defence and aerospace applications in India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed BHVS Narayana Murthy, retired scientist, and former director general, Missiles and Strategic Systems (DG, MSS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as the new vice-chancellor of Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune (DIAT), according to an official statement released on Thursday. He assumed the new charge on March 20.

Murthy joined DRDO in 1986. (HT PHOTO)
Murthy joined DRDO in 1986. (HT PHOTO)

Murthy is renowned for his research and development (R&D) in the indigenous design and development of advanced avionics technologies for defence and aerospace applications in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He graduated in electronics and communication engineering from Regional Engineering College (REC), Warangal, now known as the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (deemed university); completed his MTech from the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad and received doctorate in computer science from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad. He joined DRDO in 1986.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Murthy assumes charge as DIAT vice-chancellor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On