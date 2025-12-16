MVA holds key Pune meet ahead of civic polls, MNS inclusion likely

Pune: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a key meeting in Pune on Monday ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. This was the first official MVA meeting in the city. The possible inclusion of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was a major agenda point and a preliminary decision on the issue was taken. Mumbai, India - June 15, 2024: Aditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan, after addressing to media, during MVA joint press conference at YB Centre, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Senior leaders from the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) attended the meeting. They discussed election strategy and seat-sharing. All parties presented their views on bringing the MNS into the alliance.

The NCP (SP) said it is positive about including the MNS. City president Prashant Jagtap said the party has instructions to unite like-minded parties for the elections. He added that talks on seat-sharing with the MNS have already begun.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) also confirmed alliance talks with the MNS. City presidents Gajanan Tharkude and Sanjay More said they have been directed to hold discussions. They said an alliance between the Sena (UBT) and the MNS is likely, regardless of the final MVA decision.

At the senior level, Congress leaders remain cautious about the MNS. However, the Pune unit of the Congress is in favour of the alliance. City president Arvind Shinde said local leaders have been given the freedom to decide. He said the party is open to alliances with all parties not in power.

All three MVA partners appeared positive about including the MNS in Pune. An official announcement is expected soon.