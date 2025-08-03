MVA leaders accuse PMC of BJP bias in ward delimitation, threaten legal challenge

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday accused the officials in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) who are in charge of election work of finalising the ward delimitation process under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), warning that they may challenge it in court if irregularities are found. At a joint press conference, city leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress, and Shiv Sena raised serious objections to the process. (HT)

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Congress city chief Arvind Shinde, and Shiv Sena leaders Gajanan Thurkude and Sanjay More addressed the media.

“For the past few days, the municipal administration has been holding meetings exclusively with BJP office-bearers. As per our information, the former BJP leader of the house in the PMC is controlling the entire delimitation process. The administration is even giving special presentations to BJP MLAs,” alleged Jagtap.

Congress leader Shinde added, “The BJP, despite being in power at every level, appears worried about facing municipal elections. Their interference in the ward structuring process is evident. We are ready to face elections, but the process must be fair.”

Shiv Sena’s Thurkude demanded that natural boundaries be maintained while drawing ward limits. “If any violations are found in the ward structure, we will not hesitate to challenge it,” he said.

The MVA leaders collectively stated that they are awaiting the final ward structure. “If we find irregularities, we will file hundreds of objections. If needed, we will move court,” they said.

Interestingly, a senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted, “Yes, only a few of our leaders are handling the entire process. Even potential BJP candidates are being sidelined, and powers are being misused.”

The PMC administration, when approached for a response, declined to comment. An official said, “This is a political matter. Such allegations are made every time during the delimitation process.”