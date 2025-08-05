PUNE: Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday met Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to raise concerns related to law and order and civic administration, ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. MVA leaders meet Pune Police, civic chief; raise concerns

The delegation included NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Gajanan Tharkude, along with other party office bearers.

Speaking after the meeting, Jagtap said, “With civic elections approaching, there are growing attempts to polarise the city and create tensions between communities. The Punyeshwar temple issue, for instance, had never been a point of contention earlier, but such topics are now being pushed to the forefront for political gain.”

Shinde said the delegation also raised objections regarding the delimitation process. “We informed the municipal commissioner that the civic administration appears to be working under political pressure rather than following the guidelines issued by the state election commission,” he said.

The MVA leaders urged the officials to ensure impartial governance and prevent any disruption to peace and public order in the city in the run-up to the elections.